Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for indigenous activist Lex Patrick Wotton after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Mr Wotton has been charged with four offences - contravening a direction of police, driving over the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a learner/probationary/provisional licence, failing to comply with learning while the holder of a class C learner licence and failing to display L plates.

Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds

The matters were listed for mention in the Townsville Magistrates Court on April 14.

Mr Wotton was front and centre of the notorious 2004 Palm Island riots, before he led the charge to secure a historic $30 million racial discrimination class action payout and apology from the Queensland Government.

