Cops hunt for two on the run after alleged Gayndah assault

A man and woman are on run from police after the alleged assault of a Gayndah man last weekend. File Photo.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man and woman after a man was assaulted in Gayndah last weekend.

According to Senior Constable Brian Nugent, the 38-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman on Rifle Range road last Sunday (March 28).

The alleged assailants are known to the complaint, who received stitches and injuries to his mouth as a result of the incident.

Officers executed a search warrant in relation to the incident on March 30, allegedly locating a small amount of cannabis.

Police are currently searching for both alleged offenders.

Investigations are continuing.