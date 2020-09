Police are hoping these men can help them with investigations.

BUNDABERG police are hoping the public can help identify these two men who they believe could help with investigations.

Police say the men in the image could help with investigations into a stealing offence at Schoch St, Avenell Heights, that happened on July 1 at about 11pm.

If you see these people, please don’t approach them but contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP number QP2001362694.