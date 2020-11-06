Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Police were called to a quarantine hotel today after reports a ‘suspicious drug package’ was intercepted by hotel staff.
Crime

Cops foil quarantine hotel guest’s sneaky drug package

by HELEN KEMPTON
6th Nov 2020 3:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a Tasmanian quarantine hotel today after reports a 'suspicious drug package' was intercepted by hotel staff.

Upon the Mercury arriving at Sunrise Devonport hotel, police officers and security were observed inside the gates.

A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.
A police officer pictured inside the grounds of Sunrise Devonport earlier today, Friday November 6, 2020.


Tasmania Police confirmed officers attended Sunrise Devonport just after 12pm today.

"A packet of cigarettes had been delivered for a hotel guest and inside the packet were cigarettes and a small quantity of marijuana," a police spokesperson said.

"Police confiscated the marijuana and will consider any further action."

Originally published as Cops foil quarantine hotel guest's sneaky drug package

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THE LATEST: Dept responds in wake of student murder charge

        Premium Content THE LATEST: Dept responds in wake of student murder charge

        News One week on since the shock death of Lisa Hund, here’s the latest on the nearby school, fundraising scam and investigation

        BUILDING BOOM: The projects changing the face of Bundy

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The projects changing the face of Bundy

        News From residential subdivisions to healthcare services and new motels, local town...

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile

        Bundy students join in annual music program

        Premium Content Bundy students join in annual music program

        News Students around Australia performed at the same time for the annual Music: Count Us...