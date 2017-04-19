Cops find marijuana plant in car during Bruce Hwy blitz

POLICE have teamed up with Federal Border Force officers for a road traffic blitz 23km north of Gin Gin.

Yesterday's 12-hour operation from 6am-6pm was named Papa Assix, and involved 35 police officers and six Border Force officers stopping as many cars and trucks along the Bruce Hwy as possible, conducting more than 1000 random breath tests and checking immigration documentation.

Gin Gin officer-in-charge Sergeant Tim Marrinan said as a result four people were charged with drug driving and one person with drink driving.

Police also charged with four people with possessing marijuana and drug utensils.

One person was charged with producing dangerous drugs after one small, potted, marijuana plant was found inside a stopped car.