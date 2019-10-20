Menu
Police found a joint in the handbag of Bundy woman, Joanne Lee Rogers.
Cops find Bundy woman with joint in her handbag

Geordi Offord
20th Oct 2019 3:30 PM
A WOMAN has been given a good behaviour bond after police found a marijuana joint in her handbag.

Joanne Lee Rogers pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ms Rogers was the passenger of a vehicle which was intercepted by police on September 30.

When police asked Ms Rogers if she owned anything in the car she told them she owned the handbag.

When officers searched the handbag they found a hand-rolled cigarette which contained 1g of marijuana.

Ms Rogers told officers the joint belonged to a friend.

The court heard Rogers was sentenced to a good behaviour bond in May for other drug offences.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Rogers’ early plea.

She was given another good behaviour bond.

