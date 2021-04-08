Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Apr 2021 9:12 AM

 

Police have arrested three people after uncovering about $50,000 worth of allegedly stolen baby formula and vitamins at two Melbourne properties.

Officers executed search warrants at a Victoria Street address in Abbotsford and a second property on Montrose Street in Hawthorn East about 11.30am on Tuesday.

They discovered baby formula and vitamins with an estimated value of $50,000.

Police also found $10,000 worth of wine and a large quantity of cash.

A 37-year-old man from South Melbourne was charged with seven counts of theft and commit indictable offence while on bail.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Hawthorn East, were released pending summons.

Originally published as Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

More Stories

Show More
baby formula crime hording

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DO IT FOR DASH: Bundy bands together for epic fundraiser

        Premium Content DO IT FOR DASH: Bundy bands together for epic fundraiser

        News When one of Bundy’s own face a tough time the community bands together to weather the storm which is why one local has organised a fundraiser for little Dash

        GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision

        Premium Content GREEN LIGHT: Plans for substantial subdivision

        News The land is reportedly subject to “very limited localised overland flooding that...

        Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

        Premium Content Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

        Crime The man faced court last week for the first time since being charged.

        FIRE STARTERS: Four locals sentenced over blazes in region

        Premium Content FIRE STARTERS: Four locals sentenced over blazes in region

        Crime A number of locals have gone through our courts over the years charged with...