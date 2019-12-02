Cops doubt drink-driver’s unreal fiery crash story

WHEN police arrived to find Sarah May Morris’s car fully engulfed in flames, she told them she’d run over the kerb at Hungry Jacks and “was sticking to her story”.

Unfortunately for Morris, who had been drink-driving at the time, police didn’t buy her story and went investigating.

Morris yesterday pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a number of charges, including dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving without due care.

The court heard police were called to the corner of Takalvan St and Walker St on November 19, about 12.30am and found the silver Mitsubishi Lancer that Ms Morris was driving at the time, fully engulfed by fire.

She told them that she had run over the kerb at Hungry Jacks and “was sticking to her story”.

But police investigated and found that Morris had been travelling at a high speed down Johnston St, heading east towards Walker St and missed the dog leg on the corner, driving into and knocking over a council-owned road sign.

Tire marks were also found up to 20 metres away from the sign.

She then proceeded to drive over the kerb at Thai Tulips restaurant, continue on to Walker St, turned a corner and began driving in a north direction on Takalvan St.

Morris heard a thump beneath her car and continued driving a further 200 metres, as she was unaware that it had caused damage to parts of her car, causing an oil spill to occur and the vehicle to break down, forcing her to pull over on the side of the road.

Upon exiting her car, the fire started.

Morris returned a positive breath test reading of 0.148% and later admitted to drinking four spiced rums between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

The court heard Morris has a previous history of drink driving, including an incident where she backed into a parked car and returned a similar roadside test reading.

Morris was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for seven months for driving a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for a further three months for driving without care and consideration for others.