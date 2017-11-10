Cops close in on bikies peddling ice in Bundy

NATIONAL BLITZ: Police have targetted the distribution of ice.

NATIONAL BLITZ: Police have targetted the distribution of ice. Luka Kauzlaric

OUTLAW motorcycle clubs transporting and distributing ice through Bundaberg have been targeted in a national police blitz.

Over the past two days, officers from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group with the Road Policing Command, Operations Support Command and Southern, Central and Northern police regions conducted Operation Papa Rattle.

The operation under the over-arching command of the National Anti-Gangs Squad was set up to target the involvement of outlaw motorcycle clubs in illegal activities, including the production and trafficking of ice through various distribution channels in regional and remote areas.

Bundaberg was one of six interception sites in Queensland, other sites included Stanthorpe, St George, Goondiwindi, Charters Towers and Mourilyan.

As a result of the operation Queensland police found quantities of ice, marijuana, MDMA and prescription drugs, charging 90 offenders with 175 offences.

A total of 1567 vehicles were intercepted throughout the state, with 1466 breath tests and 259 drug tests conducted.

Nationwide police seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than $700,000.