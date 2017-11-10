Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cops close in on bikies peddling ice in Bundy

NATIONAL BLITZ: Police have targetted the distribution of ice.
NATIONAL BLITZ: Police have targetted the distribution of ice. Luka Kauzlaric

OUTLAW motorcycle clubs transporting and distributing ice through Bundaberg have been targeted in a national police blitz.

Over the past two days, officers from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group with the Road Policing Command, Operations Support Command and Southern, Central and Northern police regions conducted Operation Papa Rattle.

The operation under the over-arching command of the National Anti-Gangs Squad was set up to target the involvement of outlaw motorcycle clubs in illegal activities, including the production and trafficking of ice through various distribution channels in regional and remote areas.

Bundaberg was one of six interception sites in Queensland, other sites included Stanthorpe, St George, Goondiwindi, Charters Towers and Mourilyan.

As a result of the operation Queensland police found quantities of ice, marijuana, MDMA and prescription drugs, charging 90 offenders with 175 offences.

A total of 1567 vehicles were intercepted throughout the state, with 1466 breath tests and 259 drug tests conducted.

Nationwide police seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than $700,000.

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

UPDATE: Greens say sign nailed to tree is 'tree-friendly'

UPDATE: Greens say sign nailed to tree is 'tree-friendly'

The placement of one particular Greens piece of advertising has caught the attention of a South Kolan delivery driver.

BREAKING: Labor promises $10m makeover for Bundy High

Bundy High will get a revamp under Labor.

Leanne Donaldson says school is a priority

BREAKING: LNP commits to drug rehab facility in Bundy

ELECTION PROMISE: IWC CEO Ara Harathunian (centre), with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, has welcomed the party's promise. The IWC and the NewsMail have campaigned for a rehab facility for the region for two years.

State election promises keep rolling in

Man accused of stealing neighbour's wine

VICTIM: Percy Pashley says his neighbour stole wine.

Knife pulled in incident

Local Partners