Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Cops clock up $235k in overtime

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEARLY 300 police officers and police liaison officers have been paid overtime as part of a controversial multimillion-dollar program that involved them taking young offenders to sporting events and other recreational activities.

Data revealed through a state parliament question on notice revealed a total of $315,000 of Operation Regenerate's $9.41 million budget had been spent across the state.

Of that, $235,000 has been spent on rostered overtime for 284 police officers and police liaison officers to "monitor, supervise and conduct bail curfew checks" on 64 at-risk young people.

Opposition police spokesman Trevor Watts said the "staggering" $9.41 million Operation Regenerate budget could "easily pay for" an extra 70 full time police officers instead.

"Townsville residents want a stronger police beat, not kindergarten cops," he said.

The State Government in December announced a "broadening" of Operation Regenerate in Townsville, with police liaison officers taking the lead on mentoring work while police officers focused on bail and curfew checks.

This came as the program was slammed by police officers, the opposition and Townsville MP Scott Stewart as "not the best thing police could be doing with their time".

A number of alleged young offenders also continued to offend while on the program, including two that were booted permanently.

Police Minister Mark Ryan has said that Operation Regenerate was in "its infancy" and would be constantly reviewed to analyse its effectiveness.

cops overtime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

        premium_icon May Mitchell announces her campaign for Division 9 seat

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council’s senior revenue recovery officer aims to fill the vacancy left by Cr Judy Peters.

        Concerns raised about ‘disgusting’ water at Queens Park

        premium_icon Concerns raised about ‘disgusting’ water at Queens Park

        News Burnett River Clean’s Glenn Rumsey has raised concerns about the water quality at...

        End of an era: Bundy’s Sgt Applebee set to retire

        premium_icon End of an era: Bundy’s Sgt Applebee set to retire

        News After 43 years of service Sergeant William “Bill” Applebee will don his police...

        Man claims being paid with meth led to offences

        premium_icon Man claims being paid with meth led to offences

        Crime A man has claimed he was paid for property he was selling with meth which led to...