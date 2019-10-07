Cops chased by alleged knifeman

A man has been charged following a confrontation with police yesterday in the NSW Hunter region, leaving two officers hospitalised with stab wounds.

Just before 1pm on Sunday, a man was involved in a road rage incident at the intersection of The Boulevarde and Carey Street, Toronto, and is alleged to have used a knife to slash a tyre of the vehicle.

Witnesses attended nearby Toronto Police Station and notified police.

Two officers confronted the man, armed with knives, at a nearby service station, before he immediately attacked them.

Video taken by a witness at the scene appeared to show police running away as the alleged knifeman chased them down.

A screenshot from a video showing a suspect appearing to chase police with a knife. Picture: supplied

Witnesses made a citizen’s arrest is made after a man stabbed two police officers with a knife. Picture: 9 News

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a confrontation with police. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The two senior constables used OC spray and a baton in an attempt to disarm the man, however, both suffered stab wounds - one to leg and the other to the hand.

The 25-year-old man pursued the officers before a number of shots were discharged by police; however, the man was uninjured, and charged at police. He was detained by officers with the assistance of witnesses and arrested.

Both officers were taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment. One of the officers has since been released from hospital.

The man was taken to Toronto Police Station where he was charged with two counts of wound with intent to resist arrest, destroy/damage property, common assault, and breach of bail for drug related offences.

The Bronte man has been refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today .

Multiple crime scenes have been established with The Boulevarde and Carey Street remaining closed as inquiries continue.