Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Crime

Cops charge man after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

by Jason Walls
18th Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a teenager with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Palmerston last year.

Investigators allege the 19-year-old molested the girl in September last year and he has been charged with two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce took charge of the case and arrested the man on the morning of March 17.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

jason.walls1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Cops charge teen after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

child sex abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Son opens up on Kent Wong’s memorial and future of Busy Bee

        Premium Content Son opens up on Kent Wong’s memorial and future of Busy Bee

        News “My dad’s spirit is in here somewhere watching over to make sure everybody who...

        PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for Bundy’s best worker under 25

        Premium Content PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for Bundy’s best worker under 25

        News Bundaberg has some great young workers under 25 - we’ve received a whopping 60+...

        Former truck hire company director jailed for $120k fraud

        Premium Content Former truck hire company director jailed for $120k fraud

        Crime The former director of car and truck rental business Thrifty Rockhampton has been...