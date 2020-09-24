Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.
Police have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.
Crime

Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis in mail

by Staff Reporter
24th Sep 2020 6:47 PM | Updated: 6:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man with a string of drugs offences after he allegedly tried to smuggle more than 40kg of cannabis into Darwin through the mail.

Officers busted the 31-year-old with three boxes he'd allegedly collected from the Winnellie post office that each contained about 30lb or 13.6kg of the drug.

A search of his home and vehicle also turned up a trafficable quantity of meth, steroids and more than $17,000 in cash among "other suspicious items".

Detective Superintendent Kerry Hoskins said, the bust was "a significant seizure" and Joint Organised Crime Task Force officers would continue to target the supply of illegal drugs into the community.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to face court today.

Originally published as Cops bust man allegedly importing 40kg of cannabis via the mail

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'How are you going to let me die?': Emotions high at meeting

        Premium Content 'How are you going to let me die?': Emotions high at meeting

        News Voluntary assisted dying advocate reveals devastating diagnosis in tense exchange of words with MP at Dying with Dignity meeting.

        REVEALED: The 29 projects on council’s advocacy list

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 29 projects on council’s advocacy list

        News Ahead of the launch of the advocacy document, the NewsMail can reveal the...

        ONE YEAR ON: State of play since decision to lower spillway

        Premium Content ONE YEAR ON: State of play since decision to lower spillway

        News For North Burnett citrus growers, Hamish and Megan McDonald, the announcement...

        Election race: Batt’s $200K promise for local club

        Premium Content Election race: Batt’s $200K promise for local club

        News Batt announces $200,000 investment to upgrade the Bundaberg Race Club facilities...