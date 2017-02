OVER THE LIMIT: The 23-year-old Walkervale man was allegedly travelling at 109kmh in an 80kmh zone.

A BUNDABERG motorcyclist has been clocked speeding more than 30kmh over the limit on the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough.

Officers from the Maryborough Road Policing Unit pulled the 23-year-old Walkerwale man over on the highway on Sunday.

He was allegedly travelling at 109kmh in an 80kmh zone.

The man was fined $406. The penalty for the offence is four demerit points.