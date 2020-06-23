Police charged a man with multiple weapons offences after he tried to out run them in an early morning incident.

Police busted a man trying to break into a business at Pimlico in an early morning patrol.

About 3am, police saw a car speed away from a business on Wellington St.

The car pulled over at Fulham Rd, Pimlico and a man bolted from the vehicle and tried to hide behind a bin.

Police arrested the man and found a knife and screwdriver in his pocket.

Police will allege the tools were intended to be used in a break-in.

The 44-year-old Kirwan man was charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possess instrument of house break.

He was face Townsville Magistrates Court on September 23.

Originally published as Cops bust armed man after failed break-in attempt