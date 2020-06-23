Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police charged a man with multiple weapons offences after he tried to out run them in an early morning incident.
Police charged a man with multiple weapons offences after he tried to out run them in an early morning incident.
Crime

Cops bust armed man after failed break-in attempt

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police busted a man trying to break into a business at Pimlico in an early morning patrol.

About 3am, police saw a car speed away from a business on Wellington St.

The car pulled over at Fulham Rd, Pimlico and a man bolted from the vehicle and tried to hide behind a bin.

Police arrested the man and found a knife and screwdriver in his pocket.

Police will allege the tools were intended to be used in a break-in.

The 44-year-old Kirwan man was charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possess instrument of house break.

He was face Townsville Magistrates Court on September 23.

 

Originally published as Cops bust armed man after failed break-in attempt

More Stories

armed robbery crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Never let the bastard out': Trevor opposes killer's parole

        premium_icon 'Never let the bastard out': Trevor opposes killer's parole

        News “OUR message from the community is long and loud to the parole board, never let the bastard out, throw the key away.”

        Stay safe around cane trains this season

        Stay safe around cane trains this season

        News It comes as trains begin to move before the start of the crushing season.

        Crews called to three crashes around region

        premium_icon Crews called to three crashes around region

        News From Wallaville out to Rubyanna, Bundaberg paramedics have been kept busy...

        Significance behind display of 250 flags

        premium_icon Significance behind display of 250 flags

        News Gidarjil Development Corporation will be launching the inaugural 1770 Cultural...

        • 23rd Jun 2020 5:03 PM