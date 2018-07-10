Menu
A screen grab from a video about the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign. Picture: Supplied
News

The code word to get you out of a dangerous date

10th Jul 2018 5:05 AM

AUTHORITIES are set on stamping out sexual assault before it occurs by urging worried women on dodgy dates to head to the bar and "ask for Angela".

With dating and hook-up apps often leading to first-time meet-ups in pubs, clubs and bars, staff will for the first time be trained to follow a new protocol to help women who feel unsafe.

Options for the staff to follow include helping the person to leave the bar discreetly, leading them to a safe space inside the venue or contacting police on their behalf.

"Given the increasing popularity of online dating apps, many people are meeting for dates at bars, clubs and pubs having never met, beyond the screens of their phone or computer," Police Minister Troy Grant said.

