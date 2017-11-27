Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Copies available of NewsMail's formal liftout

QUICK: Grab your copy of the formal liftout.
QUICK: Grab your copy of the formal liftout.
Ashley Clark
by

IF YOU missed out on grabbing a copy of NewsMail's photo formal liftout, now is your chance to get your hands on one.

More copies are available at the NewsMail office at 36-38 Woondooma St.

The liftout featured in the NewsMail on Monday, November 20 and sold out around the region.

It includes 28 pages of every photo the NewsMail photographers snapped at every formal from around Bundaberg this year.

The feature is the largest the NewsMail has ever produced, with hundreds of photos of all the glitz and glamour from senior students' biggest night of the year.

So don't delay, head on down to the NewsMail office today to grab your copy before they all disappear.

Topics:  bundaberg formal schools

Bundaberg News Mail
Bennett not ready to claim seat after ECQ 'mistake'

Bennett not ready to claim seat after ECQ 'mistake'

IMCUMBENT member for Burnett Stephen Bennett will not claim the seat of Burnett just yet.

Donaldson concedes defeat in state election

Leanne Donaldson (ALP)

MP calls on David Batt to put community first

WARNING: Do not approach this man in Gympie

Police are warning not to approach this man seen in the Gympie region.

Man hunt continues for police evader

premium_icon Don Burke footage emerges: ‘Are your boobs real?’

Don Bourke with actress Annalise.

"I love nothing more than a good f***."

Local Partners