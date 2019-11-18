Cop shooter jailed after ‘terrifying’ shootout

Daniel Luke White Mayne has been sentenced to nine years over a shootout with police and on other charges.

Daniel Luke White Mayne has been sentenced to nine years over a shootout with police and on other charges.

A JUDGE has commended the bravery of a female police officer who stared down a man brandishing a revolver in an arrest gone wrong in a Gold Coast car park.

Daniel Luke White Mayne was today sentenced to nine years imprisonment for the "terrifying" shootout that was sparked when he tried to avoid arrest by lunging for his bag, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at a male and female police officer in January, 2017.

During his trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, the jury heard police had attended the car park due to a vehicle parked suspiciously and they encountered White Mayne holding a bag who then walked around a corner and came back without the bag.

When officers found the bag and tried to arrest him on suspicion of stealing, White Mayne lunged and grabbed his revolver from the bag and began threatening police.

The female officer fired on White Mayne four times, striking him in the leg and scrotum.

White Mayne then returned fire on the officer and the bullet hit a bollard and fragmented, causing a piece to hit her left thigh.

Daniel Luke White-Mayne has been jailed for nine years.

White Mayne was charged with attempted murder of the police officer but after a six day trial earlier this year, a jury found him not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of attempted striking to resist arrest.

Justice Martin Burns today sentenced White Mayne to nine years imprisonment for the shootout and a series of earlier drug charges. He will be eligible for parole in January, 2021.

The court heard the female officer fired four shots at White Mayne before her gun jammed and she turned to run when he fired back at her.

In sentencing, he commended the female officer for her bravery.

"This was a highly dynamic and of course highly dangerous situation," he said.

"With next to no time to think she was faced with an armed man brandishing a revolver pointing it at her but she stood her ground and she did her duty .

"She has paid and will continue to pay a very high price for such a conspicuous act of bravery.

"After you lost consciousness, the police officers you had struggled with only minutes before and fired upon took immediate steps to secure urgent medical attention for you."

White Mayne, who was also sentenced on a series of drug possession offences, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with parole eligibility after he has served four years behind bars in January, 2021.