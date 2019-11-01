Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cops found a clandestine laboratory, 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, a stolen motorbikes and a stolen caravan at Lockyer Valley property.
Cops found a clandestine laboratory, 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, a stolen motorbikes and a stolen caravan at Lockyer Valley property.
Crime

Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

Sherele Moody
by
1st Nov 2019 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged three people after they raided a secret drug laboratory near Ipswich on Friday.

Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant at the Grandchester property in the morning.

During the raid, officers found a clandestine laboratory that contained around 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets, 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin and 1.5 grams of cocaine.

Police also found stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of property believed to have been stolen during several break and enters in the region

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with 39 offences.

They will appear in court on a date to be fixed. - NewsRegional

break and enter crime drugs ipswich lockyer valley pseudoephedrine stolen items
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        premium_icon Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        Council News North Burnett mayor takes offence to Dempsey calling Paradise Dam ‘ours’, saying...

        Update: 77-year-old dog attack victim was trying to protect pets

        premium_icon Update: 77-year-old dog attack victim was trying to protect...

        Health A FEMALE patient has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she was bitten by...

        EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        News New community reference group revealed for Paradise Dam