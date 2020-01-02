Cop promoting men’s health among MATEs

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Bundaberg police officer Tai Burgess has created MATE Sessions to promote mental and physical health for men in the community.

HE'S witnessed friends in the police service struggle through the difficult nature of the job and effects of PTSD, and now one local officer has created a new initiative to promote men's mental health.

MATE Sessions is the brainchild of Bundaberg police officer Tai Burgess.

When it comes to local men's mental and physical health, he said the session had "a lot of potential to make a difference".

He said while there was a multitude of health services available in Bundaberg, some of the people he'd spoken to weren't using them and there was a stigma around men's mental health that he hoped to help breakdown.

MATE stands for Mental-health Awareness Through Exercise and the sessions will entail a workout, with nutritional refreshments and education.

He said each session would also have a guest speaker who had a background in mental health, nutrition or fitness and sessions would focus on signs and symptoms relating to mental health or how to live with a more holistic approach.

He said when you have poor nutrition, poor physical health followed along with poor mental health - it's all intertwined.

The sessions also provide a social setting for men "away from alcohol".

"Ninety-nine per cent of the time when I catch up (with mates) it's for a drink," he said.

Coming from a military family and his role within the police service, Mr Burgess said it wasn't until he saw what his friends were dealing with their mental health that inspired the MATE Sessions concept.

"Feedback has been really positive," he said

That was something that he attributed to the format of the sessions and inclusion of exercise.

It was ultimately a supportive environment to learn about mental health free from stigma while promoting mental and physical fitness.

The sessions are expected to be held twice a month, kicking off in February, using Crossfit United as their venue, or a park or the beach for some variety.

Mr Burgess said to begin with the session would be capped at 20 people and cost $20 a session.

He said while the plan was to launch in Bundaberg, already he has had interest further afield.

Depending on the success of the local program, he said they could branch out in the future.

In the meantime, Mr Burgess said they were looking for people within nutrition, psychology, massage, physiotherapy or fitness to become a part of MATE Sessions.

To do so visit the Facebook page or https://bit.ly/2ZQ4RbP. If you'd like to donate, head to https://bit.ly/37wHG93.

MATE Sessions

• MATE stands for Mental-health Awareness Through Exercise.

• Sessions will be an hour long and packed with exercise, refreshments and

guest speakers.

• Sessions will be held at Crossfit United, the park or beach.

• For more details or to contact Mr Burgess visit the program's Facebook page at MATE Sessions.