A police officer was left bleeding and in pain after an agitated man ignored official instruction and then headbutted the officer.
Headbutt from punter left cop bleeding

Ashley Pillhofer
26th Jun 2019 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM
A POLICE officer was left bleeding and in pain after an agitated man ignored police instruction and allegedly headbutted the officer.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the 53-year-old alleged offender was facing serious assault charges after the incident.

He said police were contacted when the man refused to leave a Wood Street venue late last night.

"The 53-year-old man was a patron at a licensed venue and it is alleged he refused to leave when staff directed him to do so in response to his agitated behaviour," he said.

Police were contacted and arrested the man, But it is alleged that as a male officer was handcuffing the man he had head butted the arresting officer.

The man was transported to the Mackay Watchhouse where he was charged with serious assault (police officer) causing bodily harm, failure to leave a licensed venue and obstruct police officer in the performance of their duty.

He will appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court later this morning.

