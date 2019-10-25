Cop given medal despite rape case complaint

The detective has returned the medal which the police service says was awarded due to an administrative error. File picture

A QUEENSLAND detective accused of mishandling a rape complaint has returned a service medal he was given by mistake.

The detective was last week handed a meritorious service medal despite facing an internal investigation into a Brisbane woman's claims her 1995 gang rape complaint was botched.

The officer had to return the medal after a furious complaint by the woman, who says the detective, as lead investigator in the initial rape probe, failed to do his job properly.

The woman also alleges police lost key evidence including the dress and underwear she was wearing when she was attacked.

The police service says an administrative error is to blame for the medal mix up, and the award was withdrawn as soon as the matter came to light.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has backed the woman's complaints about how her gang rape claims were handled, and says the award has compounded the woman's distress.

"How many mistakes should this poor woman have to put up with?" Ms Frecklington told the ABC.

Earlier this year, three men faced court charged with raping the woman in Brisbane's West End on her 21st birthday in 1995.