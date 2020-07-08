Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Crime

Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

by Sarah Matthews
8th Jul 2020 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALICE Springs cop has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving.

Off-duty police officer Gregory Oberg, 53, was arrested and subsequently charged with high range drink driving on April 25.

Oberg appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Tuesday, where his matter was adjourned until July 22 for a plea of mention.

He has been suspended from duty on pay while Professional Standards Command conduct an investigation into the incident.

Originally published as Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

drink driver gregory oberg police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

        premium_icon Growing connections: Region celebrates female professionals

        News Industry professionals are encouraged to attend the luncheon and tour, which aims to offer a space for connection, networking and sharing.

        UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

        premium_icon UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

        News Crews were called to the scene on Elliott Heads Rd at 1.51pm.

        The fish you won't be allowed to catch from July 15

        premium_icon The fish you won't be allowed to catch from July 15

        News Important information for recreational and commercial fishos

        Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

        premium_icon Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

        Crime Court told ‘code black’ prison riot caused $70k in damage