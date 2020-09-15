Two cops involved in the shocking incident where a man was hit by a police car and had his head stomped on will be investigated by an anti-corruption body.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said on Tuesday he had formed the view it was "an inappropriate use of force" and would be independently investigated.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) has the ability to bring criminal charges.

Dep Comm Paterson said both the officer who stomped on the man's head and the officer who hit him with the police car were under criminal investigation.

"Victoria Police will hand all of our evidence and records over to IBAC and provide them full assistance in their investigation," he said.

"I can say that using a kicking action - or any action against the head of a person - is not trained by Victoria Police, that is outside of our accepted training within Victoria Police," he said.

The incident of ‘inappropriate’ force was captured on film. Picture: Twitter

The incident was captured on film and the man's father has said he is now in an induced coma.

Dep Comm Paterson said police were pursuing the man, Timothy Atkins, 32, after he allegedly smashed glass doors while leaving Northern Hospital in Epping on Sunday afternoon.

He was at the hospital to seek treatment for mental health.

Dep Comm Paterson said the man was "running amongst traffic, (and) kicking a police vehicle".

"At one stage he hops on the bonnet of a police vehicle and then we see the police vehicle hit the man and then members tackle the man to the ground," he said.

He formed the view "the use of force was concerning" when an officer hit the man with the police car, and said that officer was now not allowed to drive a police vehicle.

The officer who stomped the man's head has been suspended with pay, he said.

Originally published as Cop could be charged for head-stomping