A SENIOR Constable has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Mackay.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 48-year-old man was off-duty when he allegedly assaulted the woman in January this year.

Last month the Ethical Standards Command suspended the Mackay district officer while the investigation was underway.

The officer is expected to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court this afternoon.