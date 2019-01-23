Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cop charged with computer hacking to appear in city court

23rd Jan 2019 8:10 AM | Updated: 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer charged with computer hacking will appear in a Toowoomba court next month after being stood down from official duties.

The male senior constable from the Southern policing region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties after he allegedly inappropriately accessed information on the Queensland Police Services' computer systems.

The 50-year-old officer was served a notice to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 18.

He has been charged with computer hacking and misuse, pursuant to section 408E of the Criminal Code.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the QPS said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

editors picks hacking toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy mum who stole $416 of make-up from Coles fronts court

    premium_icon Bundy mum who stole $416 of make-up from Coles fronts court

    Crime WHAT was supposed to be a special surprise for her daughter's 15th birthday ended with a Bundy mum pleading guilty in court to stealing.

    Building sector facing tough times

    premium_icon Building sector facing tough times

    News “Worryingly, the drop will be largely in the detached housing sector."

    • 23rd Jan 2019 7:15 AM
    Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    premium_icon Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    News Jacob saved four kids and their dad from drowning