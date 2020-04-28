Cop called to fatal crash involving brother

A police officer called to the scene of a horrific fatal crash in Adelaide was the sister of a man involved, Nine News reports.

South Australia Police Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, along with mother-of-one Tania McNeill, 53, were killed in Urrbrae on Saturday after their cars were hit by a Volkswagen ute driven by 20-year-old Harrison Kitt.

Mr Kitt's sister is also a police officer, and was called to the crash scene moments after the incident.

Police are now investigating whether Mr Kitt experienced a medical episode in the lead-up to the collision.

According to neighbours, the 20-year-old arrived at his parents' house in a VW and drove erratically on the front lawn and was then captured on CCTV travelling toward the Fullarton Road intersection just moments before the crash.

Detective Michelle Alexander outside Adelaide Oval in North Adelaide, that has been lit in blue to pay tribute to Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, Monday, April 27, 2020. Picture: Matt Loxton.

SA Police Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan. Picture: SA Police

Mr Kitt allegedly ran a red light at the Fullarton Road intersection while on the wrong side of the road, becoming airborne before slamming into Ms Shanahan's Holden and Ms McNeill's BMW.

Det Chief Supt Shanahan had been a passenger in a car driven by her husband Peter, a retired police detective who is currently the general counsel for SA Police.

He was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Ms McNeill, a mother-of-one, had been driving alone.

Following Ms McNeil's death, her husband released a photo of her holding their son Bayley when he was a baby.

"That's her holding her world," he said.

Investigators yesterday visited the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where Mr Kitt remains with serious injuries.

A fitting tribute to two vibrant women who could light up a room. We are touched beyond words by this extraordinary gesture for Det. Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, along with Tania McNeill. We thank the SA community for your overwhelming support at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8Ux4emGNLB — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) April 27, 2020

However, police would not confirm if they had interviewed him.

At the crash site, floral tributes to the two women killed are piling up, as are social media commemorations online.

The crash follows the deaths of four police officers who were struck by a truck while dealing with Porsche driver Richard Pusey in the emergency lane of a freeway in Victoria last Wednesday.

Originally published as Cop called to fatal crash involving brother