Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
NSW police have arrested an officer over child sexual assault allegations.
News

Cop arrested over child sexual assault allegations

Aisling Brennan
8th Dec 2020 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer will face court tomorrow after being charged by Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

In September, officers from the PSC Investigations Unit established Strike Force Yalu to investigate reports of misconduct of an officer attached to Northern Region.

Following extensive inquiries, the 29-year-old male senior constable was arrested about 8.30am on Tuesday, December 8 and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse child aged between 14 and 16.

The officer, who is currently suspended without pay, has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

child sex offences lismore local court northern rivers crime police arrest
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        Premium Content The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        News The court has heard shocking details of how an abusive drunken tirade towards his...

        How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        Premium Content How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        News Bundy didn't see as much rain as southern neighbours