Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOUBLE: Jeanne Price, 87 years old, sank her second hole-in-one.
DOUBLE: Jeanne Price, 87 years old, sank her second hole-in-one. Troy Jegers
Golf

Cooran golfer of 87 nails shot of a lifetime

Rebecca Singh
by
17th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Considered a 12,500-to-1 chance for the average golfer, the hole-in-one is an elusive achievement that many players only dream about.

Cooran's Jeanne Price had to see it to believe it on hole 11, Gunabul Homestead and Par 3 Golf Course.

But this was not her first.

"It was luck. Absolute luck," she said.

"My first thought was, 'I am over the water' and then I lost sight of it.

"The three members I was playing with said it was in the hole but I didn't believe them. It took a while for it to sink in that I had gotten a hole in one.

 

Jeanne Price golfer 87 years old
Jeanne Price golfer 87 years old Troy Jegers

This is not Price's first hole in one but she said there was quite a gap between the two.

"This was years ago at this same course, hole 12," she said.

"It is a reasonable length to get over the water but normally I find it difficult to get on the green."

Price has been playing for about 10 years and prefers to chip.

Latest Articles

Defending champ's legs turn to jelly at Australian Open

Uber driver sets sights on huge golfing payday

Quirky golf star takes a shine to Australia

Tiger Woods robbing Aussie golf fans

"I just love sport and the company coming out. I also play bowls at Pomona," she said.

"I am not great at the long game but I do like being in a position where I can chip and I get a lot of practice at it."

Golf can be tough at times as players aim for consistency and Price said that is what has kept her around.

"It is a challenge for you - what you can do - you are always trying to do better than what you have done before," she said.

"For me it is not about trying to beat anybody else and because you play with a handicap, it makes it more of a challenge."

Despite being a physical game, there is a mental aspect to the sport.

"It is a mental challenge," she said.

"You have to look and see what you have to do and make the right decision, which doesn't always come."

gunabul homestead and par 3 golf course gympie golf gympie sport jeanne price women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    premium_icon Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    News SCHOOL is out forever for this year's Year 12 students across the Bundaberg region, and they're ready to have a ball ... at least for a short time.

    • 17th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    premium_icon Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    Business Demographer Bernard Salt will deliver keynote presentation in Bundy

    • 17th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    premium_icon Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    Politics 'The Federal Government will not be arriving with a cheque for $3b'

    • 17th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners