Cooper claims seat in Division 8

STEVE Cooper has claimed Division 8 in the Bundaberg Regional Council by-election, with his nearest rival David Facer conceding defeat.

With eight of 13 booths and 73.49 percent of the votes counted, Mr Cooper has polled 49.11 per cent, 656 votes ahead of Mr Facer who received 35.07 per cent. Jane Truscott polled just 15.82 per cent.

Realising the hard work was just about to start, Mr Cooper said he was looking forward to getting on with the job.

"I'm pretty excited,” he said.

"We've done all the hard yards getting to know the people and find out the problems and now the next step is to get some things done.

"Some of the things we talked about during the election was the problems with some of the roads with speed and safety on corners and we'll be certainly be addressing those.

"I haven't been big on promises because I'm not big on making promises I can't keep, but I'll certainly listen to what the people want and we'll go out to bat for them.”

Mr Cooper said he has no doubt his history and association with the city and his understanding of its community members was a driving force behind his success, the same factors he believed were true for John Learmonth, who remains in the lead for Division 10.

"Contrary to what some of our competitors were saying, we do know our divisions,” he said.

"Particularly myself, I know my division well, I lived in it for 15 years, I do understand the problems and the fact that I don;t live there now is not really the issue ... I can deliver for these people and I can deliver for the whole of Bundaberg.”

Mr Cooper said the big picture was very important.

"Jobs for our kids, industry, tourism, are extremely important to everybody, not just Division 8,” he said.

"We have to work as a team with the rest of the council to go forward.”

Mr Cooper thanked all his supporters, those who for volunteered to assist during the campaign and particularly his family.

"The support from both my family and friends and the wider business community has been outstanding.”