Cooper charms as he breaks record at home meet

SHOWING CHARM: Isaac Cooper was the star of the meet at the City of Charm carnival. Brian Cassidy

SWIMMING: Sometimes coming back from injury can be one of the toughest things to overcome for an athlete.

Bundaberg's Issac Cooper has embraced the challenge.

The teenager was one of the stars of the 45th City of Charm that was held last Saturday and Sunday by Fairymead Swimming Club at Norville Pool.

The Fairymead swimmer won five events, including the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 200 individual medley in the 14 years age group.

He also took out the open 50m backstroke against others that were older than him.

In that event he also broke the state record for his age.

He is now the Queensland record holder in the 11, 12, 13 and now 14 years age groups for the event.

Cooper also broke the meet record in three of his wins, including the 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke and the 50m freestyle.

He achieved this after knee surgery last year following a torn meniscus and bone and cartilage degradation on the patella.

"The knee injury got him bad,” his Fairymead coach Paul Simms said.

"To come back from an injury like that and swim the way he did was fantastic.

"All is going well for the state titles coming up.”

But it isn't perfect.

Simms said Cooper told him his other knee is starting to have similar feelings to the one that went in for surgery.

He is crossing his fingers that Cooper doesn't need surgery on the other knee.

Cooper was one of a handful of Fairymead swimmers that dominated in their home pool.

Junior swimmer Indi Bland won six events in the nine years age group, including all 50m races in the four strokes.

She also won the 100m and 200m freestyle.

Fellow Fairymead swimmer Jordan Smith claimed four events in freestyle, winning the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m, with Toby Street claiming six.

Street's results surprised Simms.

"He defeated Jordy in one of the events, which took everyone back,” he said.

"He now has five swims for the upcoming nationals thanks to his City of Charm success.”

Jaime Krueger joined Street with four wins, including three in 14 years events.

She also swam faster than the teenager was doing last year, which pleased Simms.

Not to be outdone, her sister Kasey also did well, winning the 100m and 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly in the 10 years age group.

Simms said she was someone to look out for.

Fairymead overall had 12 winners at the meet, with the club also claiming the most points at the event and the $1000 prizemoney on offer.

Some club members will now prepare for the state titles from December 15-21.