Cooper accuses Truscott of playing the gender card

NOT ON MY WATCH: Steve Cooper is critical of Jane Truscott for using the gender issue as a platform for the council . Mike Knott BUN191217COOPER3

STEVE Cooper has accused Division 8 candidate Jane Truscott of playing the gender card and labelled her campaign promises as "broad and unachievable”.

The former hardware store owner took a hammer to Dr Truscott's agenda yesterday arguing her call to lower rates - so increase of rates were in line with the Consumer Price Index or Local Government Council Index - was nothing more than a pitch to snare votes.

"Every councillor would tell you they would like to reduce rates but rate reductions can only be achievable in a disciplined, sustainable manner over time,” Mr Cooper said.

"Mayor Jack Dempsey is right in saying that the council has reduced rates in its first two budgets from over four per cent to 3.45 per cent this year.

"The goal must be to continue the downward trend with an aim to getting under three per cent in the next budget and then getting below CPI as soon as possible.”

Mr Cooper, who is also running for the seat, said Dr Truscott's claims that Bundaberg Regional Council had the third-highest rates in the state was misleading as there were many different methods of collecting council income.

"Some councils sell off their services to reduce their apparent rates charges, hence reducing the visual perception of lower rates,” he said.

Mr Cooper was also critical of Dr Truscott using the gender issue as a platform for the council but agreed there was room for improvement in the council workforce for gender equality.

"The people of Division 8 will judge us on our merits not on our gender,” Mr Cooper said.

"Over the years Bundaberg has had a proud history of women in council having at one stage eight female councillors.

"Also, three out of the last five mayors have been women.”

Outlining his own plans, Mr Cooper reiterated his position to advocate for tourism and development in the region, represent the interests of the community and focus on improving drainage, footpaths and parks in Division 8, which covers the suburbs of Avoca, Millbank and Branyan.