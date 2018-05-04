Coolest way ever to relax and it's happening in Bundy pools

RELAXED: Danny Layer says underwater meditation provides a unique platform for true relaxation.

RELAXED: Danny Layer says underwater meditation provides a unique platform for true relaxation. Mandy Wong

"THE idea is to forget about the world for a while and just be, just breathe.”

In backyard pools around Bundaberg, scuba diving instructor Danny Layer is providing a unique platform for true relaxation.

The former road construction worker offers underwater meditation sessions, but only accepts payment through an "energy exchange”.

Danny Layer prepares Natalie Lobartolo for her underwater meditation session. Mandy Wong

"I don't take cash because I want everyone to be able to try this,” he said.

"I'll take a painting, a house plant, fresh fruits/veggies, arts and crafts, anything that has had a little time and love put into it.

"I think that's worth more than money.

"Bring me a fruit tree or a casserole (I will clean and return any cookware), bring me a large pizza, bring me anything that you love and that is payment enough.”

RELAXED: Danny Layer takes Natalie Lobartolo through an underwater meditation session. Mandy Wong

Mr Layer said his fledgling business combines his love of scuba diving with his interest in sound healing and chanting.

"I have taken courses in sound healing and that's kinda what started my path down feng shuiing my energy field,” he said.

"Chanting is very therapeutic. It sounds silly to some people, and it sounded silly to me until I did it. I committed to take time to resonate myself through chanting.

"I started doing it while scuba diving.

"The best part was that nobody could hear me. It doesn't matter if you have a shit voice when you're underwater.”

Danny Layer takes Natalie Lobartolo through an underwater meditation session. . Mandy Wong

A typical underwater meditation session includes a dive briefing, discussing the proper use of scuba equipment, breathing techniques, safety precautions, and any requests guests have to make the experience personal and unique.

"We breathe underwater in the shallow area of the pool for a few minutes to make sure everyone is okay,” Mr Layer said.

"After that we go to the deeper area and rest on the bottom.

"Listening to some relaxing music and just breathing

"I added the underwater speaker for those who might not be into chanting, or for those who want to tone along to music.

"The sound waves are carried so much faster and clearer through the water.”

Mr Layer said if people don't want to chant they can just lay there and be completely at one with themselves.

Danny Layer takes Natalie Lobartolo through an underwater meditation session. . Mandy Wong

"It's like going for a massage or a spa treatment,” he said.

"It's relaxation based.

"I think people in general don't take enough time for themselves and it's so important to remember yourself.

"The better we feel the better we treat others.”

Mr Layer said participants get peace of mind, time to think about issues in their lives, or time to think about nothing at all.

"I provide a platform for true relaxation, weightlessness, like floating in space,” he said.

"You feel completely in your own world. Solitude. It's magical.

"Anyone who is around people all day, or anybody needing time for themselves would benefit from this.

"I have been told by guests that it was the greatest most relaxing moment in their lives.”

For the American-born dive instructor, underwater meditation works side-by-side with his full-time gig.

"In January 2015 I travelled here to beautiful Australia and did the PADI dive master and assistant instructor course,' he said.

"I've been an assistant instructor for three years I work for Lady Musgrave Experience as a DSD instructor and dive master for certified divers.”

It's his love of the ocean that is also driving his desire to encourage the next generation to care about its future through a six-week school-based program.

"I've teamed up with a marine biologist who specialises in reef awareness and conservation,” he said.

"We will be viewing the movie Chasing Coral and discussing the impacts humans have on the reef both positive and negative.

"Its a six week program. We show a little bit of the movie each week, talk about how we can help the reef and then get in the pool and do some scuba diving training.

"We are not certifying anyone to be a diver, just getting students familiar with the equipment and being underwater.

"The more you understand the underwater environment, the more willing you will be to do what you can to protect it.

"Getting the youth interested in reef awareness and conservation is key to creating another generation of humans who care about the planet.”

Anyone interested in learning more about underwater meditation or to book a session, email Danny Layer directly at danlayerthebassplayer@

yahoo.com