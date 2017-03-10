Coolest morning in Bundaberg since last year

IF YOU rose out of bed feeling a little cooler this morning, you weren't the only one.

Bundaberg had its coolest morning since December, with residents today waking up to a comfortable minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nicholas Shera said the pleasant weather was thanks to light winds and clear skies.

"The Bundaberg region and surrounds saw some rain over night but, as that passed, skies were fairly clear into the morning,” he said.

The last time residents could wake up with at least the bed sheets on was last year when, on December 15, it got to a "chilly” 17.7 degrees.

The cool change won't last long though, with minimum temperatures to hike back up to above the monthly average of 20 degrees for the remainder of the week.

But don't worry - the heatwave conditions Bundaberg saw on Monday, which saw the mercury rise to a record-breaking 39 degrees, is not likely to return any time soon.

"Bundaberg is unlikely to see those types of temperatures again in the foreseeable future,” Mr Shera said.

"It will be above average but it won't get as hot.”

Mr Shera said the weekend would likely see partly cloudy conditions tomorrow and a possible shower on Sunday afternoon.

"A surface trough is coming in to the eastern part of the state on Sunday which will increase shower activity with the possibility of Bundaberg experiencing some wet weather,” he said.

The predicted maximum temperatures for tomorrow and Sunday are 32 degrees and 33 degrees.

There's a chance of showers, most likely in the morning, on Monday as well as a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening and a top of 32 degrees.