32°
News

Coolest morning in Bundaberg since last year

Ashley Clark
| 10th Mar 2017 9:56 AM
SLEEP EASY: The cool weather made for comfortable sleeping this morning.
SLEEP EASY: The cool weather made for comfortable sleeping this morning. Wavebreakmedia Ltd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU rose out of bed feeling a little cooler this morning, you weren't the only one.

Bundaberg had its coolest morning since December, with residents today waking up to a comfortable minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nicholas Shera said the pleasant weather was thanks to light winds and clear skies.

"The Bundaberg region and surrounds saw some rain over night but, as that passed, skies were fairly clear into the morning,” he said.

The last time residents could wake up with at least the bed sheets on was last year when, on December 15, it got to a "chilly” 17.7 degrees.

The cool change won't last long though, with minimum temperatures to hike back up to above the monthly average of 20 degrees for the remainder of the week.

But don't worry - the heatwave conditions Bundaberg saw on Monday, which saw the mercury rise to a record-breaking 39 degrees, is not likely to return any time soon.

"Bundaberg is unlikely to see those types of temperatures again in the foreseeable future,” Mr Shera said.

"It will be above average but it won't get as hot.”

Mr Shera said the weekend would likely see partly cloudy conditions tomorrow and a possible shower on Sunday afternoon.

"A surface trough is coming in to the eastern part of the state on Sunday which will increase shower activity with the possibility of Bundaberg experiencing some wet weather,” he said.

The predicted maximum temperatures for tomorrow and Sunday are 32 degrees and 33 degrees.

There's a chance of showers, most likely in the morning, on Monday as well as a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening and a top of 32 degrees.

Ashley Clark
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bureau of meteorolgy cool change temperature weather

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Coolest morning in Bundaberg since last year

Coolest morning in Bundaberg since last year

IF YOU rose out of bed feeling a little cooler this morning, you weren't the only one

School may block access after hoons rip up oval

RIPPED UP: Patrick Gardner and Bundaberg East State School principal Doug Ambrose are disappointed the school oval has been damaged by hoons.

Bloody idiots putting kids at risk

HUGE FROG: Photo snaps wonder of nature

EXTRA LARGE: Tahnie Saltner shared this amazing image.

Massive frog spotted at Agnes

My daughter was screaming: fire haunts mum

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: The shed in Zunker St, Burnett Heads which was destroyed by fire.

She lost her first home to DV, now flames almost take another

Local Partners

BEACH REPORT: Keep your cool at the beach on Sunday

IT'S shaping up to be another pretty good weekend at the beach this weekend, with temperatures again expected to be very warm - especially by Sunday.

Hostel to open up ahead of citrus season

NEW DIGS: Artist's mock-up of the front view of the Picky Packers hostel set to open later this month.

New hostel to open in Mundubbera

New home for PCYC Markets

HANDMADE: Lynly Wilkison and Bev Hoult with their products at the Bundaberg Showground PCYC markets. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

Sausage sizzle to be held at opening

Quilters putting on a show and tell

CHECK IT OUT: Childers Quilting's Show and Tell event is on at the Childers Cultural Centre next month.

Childers Quilting holding event next month

Have a Wilde night out at the theatre

Oscar Wilde's play The Importance of Being Ernest opens tomorrow night at the Playhouse Theatre.

Oscar Wilde comes to the Playhouse Theatre

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

MARRIED At First Sight’s newest villain Andrew Jones may be feeling the fan backlash following a “disgusting” rant aimed at Cheryl Maitland.

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

Ian Thorpe confronts bullying in new doco

Ian Thorpe hosts the documentary TV series Bullied.

Swimming great hosts program that hopes to be catalyst for change.

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATING TO MOVE FORWARD ON NEXT PROJECT

L8,9 and 12-14 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land $115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER ... $115,000

$115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER CLEARING TO MOVE FORWARD ON HIS NEXT DEVELOPMENT. LOT 14 OFFERS A LOVELY TREED OUTLOOK. ...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

PRICE ALERT! ABSOLUTE STEAL AT JUST $499,000!!

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $499,000

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

110 Acres or 44.52HA Cane Farm - Suit Macadamias or Small Crops?

Lot 65 Newlands Road, North Gregory 4660

Residential Land The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp ... $700,000

The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp motor and pump, 6 u/g mains. Main road frontage to (Childers Rd) Large shed on corner of...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,500 ono

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundaberg. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Check up on your land value

Harvesting on the Dicky Bill farm at Drinan.

Improved confidence in the rural land market

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!