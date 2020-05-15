Cooler weather bringing winter species along the coast

Joel Brack with his personal best flathead that he caught recently.

IT WAS good to see a few people finally able to get out and about in the Bundaberg area, making the most of the magic conditions for Mother’s Day last weekend.

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

With last Sunday by far the better day to head offshore, most of the local boat ramps were busy.

The fishing was red hot with most boats reporting captures of coral trout, grass sweetlip, red emperor, parrot and some big hussar.

Unfortunately sharks were an issue again with lots of quality fish taken.

Let’s hope this winter we get a few more chances to fish offshore than we did last year.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

All the inshore reefs were popular last weekend.

With the amount of bait on the reefs, pelagic species like mackerel and tuna were around in big numbers.

The snapper have been scarce but some big grunter and grass sweetlip made their way into the iceboxes last weekend.

The first signs of winter whiting are showing up along the coastline with the cooler weather, along with a few nice squid.

BURNETT RIVER

As the water temperature starts to cool down species like bream, flathead and blue salmon start to fire up throughout the Burnett River.

Flathead haven’t been too fussy, willing to take any well-presented bait or soft plastic. Some big blue salmon have been testing anglers’ skills with soft vibes between 20-30gr ideal for targeting these awesome sports fish.

The bream numbers are also increasing along most of Bundaberg’s popular rock walls.

Strips of mullet or fresh river prawns have been doing the damage this past week.

Richie Redgard with a nice grassy sweetlip he caught recently.

LAKE GREGORY

During the travel restrictions, this awesome little impoundment has been an excellent option for a day trip for Bundaberg residents.

Australian bass and saratoga have been on fire, willing to bite on a wide range of lures.

Bassman Spinnerbaits are still among my favourite lures for targeting both species at this time of the year at Lake Gregory.

LAKE MONDURAN

With recreational travel restrictions being raised to 150km within your region, a daytrip to Lake Monduran will be in range for most people in the Burnett area.

Some of the Gin Gin locals have been having up to ten-fish sessions, with barramundi up to 95cm starting to become a handful to land.

Castaic 5” and 7” soft plastics rigged on half-ounce jigheads have been doing the job on the bigger barra in the slightly deeper water.

Let’s hope we can get in another good month or so of good fishing before winter sets in.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

The Queensland Government’s health directions as of 11.59pm tonight state Queenslanders are permitted to leave their homes (principal place of residence) for recreation within a 150km radius – for daytrips only.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted for outdoor non-contact activity.

A reminder to abide by the social distancing regulations and practise good hygiene.

For further information, visit www.covid19.qld.gov.au where you can see Queensland’s Roadmap to the easing of the COVID-19 up until July.

Restrictions may change at short notice if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases.

– Dale Smith