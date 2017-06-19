Cool solution for hospital patients an Australian first

Bundaberg Hospital staff with the new icy poles that are being supplied to patients as a replacement for ice from dispensing machines.

IN A first for any health service across Australia, Bundaberg Hospital staff came up with a cool solution to keep patients hydrated: pure water icy poles.

The icy poles have been rolled out across the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service; previously patients were given edible ice from a dispensing machine.

The icy poles are useful for patients on restricted diets pre- or post-surgery.

Clinical products advisor Kat Gregson said the idea was to reduce infection risks, and patients appreciated the convenience.

"A supplier was found in Flyin' Fox, who produce organically certified ice blocks made from spring water and with environmentally friendly packaging made from fully compostable-based barrier wrapping film.”

The contract with Flyin' Fox is the first of its kind with a health service across Australia.

"We are passionate believers in the public health system, which is why we provide 100% spring water ice blocks at cost,” Flyin' Fox founder Benna Holland said.

"Everyone should have access to healthy food and drinks. Hospital patients deserve the best quality to assist their health and recovery.”

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington congratulated the Bundaberg Hospital staff involved who had taken proactive steps to improve patient safety and comfort.

"I'm proud to have a team that's always looking for ways to improve the quality of care we provide to our patients,” Mr Pennington said.

"As healthcare professionals we should always be identifying where improvements can be made and developing innovative strategies to achieve them.

"The icy poles are a great example of our Bundaberg Hospital team being proactive in addressing an issue and coming up with a solution. I congratulate everyone involved in this trial and rollout.”