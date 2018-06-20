COOL RUNNINGS: Taylor returns from Nepal marathon

TOUGH TERRAIN: Ricky Taylor finished first in the international class of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon in Nepal late last month.

TOUGH TERRAIN: Ricky Taylor finished first in the international class of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon in Nepal late last month. CONTRIBUTED

IT WAS the marathon of a lifetime for Bundaberg man Ricky Taylor, and now that he's back on home soil with a certified first place title, the ultra runner is reflecting on his 60km run with gratitude.

Mr Taylor said it was the most challenging course he had ever taken on and was surprised when he crossed as the first international finisher.

"I had one of the best races of my life,” Mr Taylor said.

Upon arriving in Nepal, Mr Taylor suffered a degree of culture shock when he realised just how different the country's conditions were to Australia.

"It's a very interesting place,” he said.

"It's dusty, dirty and polluted and the exhaust fumes in the city meant just walking around, you're choking and coughing.

"It was like sucking on the end of an exhaust pipe.”

SPECTACULAR: Ricky's view of the snow-capped mountains at Everest Base Camp in Nepal. CONTRIBUTED

The runner travelled to the city a few weeks before the event to train in the environment but quickly realised that was going to be near impossible.

"There was a lot of traffic and I physically couldn't run on the streets because I would have got hit by a moped,” he said.

"So I picked out a local gym to run on the treadmill. It was a dusty old treadmill in an old gym, but that was how I adapted to the conditions.

"I ended up biting the bullet and took an eight-hour bus ride up to Pokhara outside Kathmandu for four days where I could run around the mountains with fresh air.

"I got about 80km of running done out there which kept my confidence up and I think that really saved me.”

Although highly rewarding, the runner said it was one of the most challenging experiences he had ever endured.

"The landscape was some of the most technical terrain I'd ever seen, every step had to be perfect,” he said.

"Between the lack of oxygen, the hills and the general terrain, I was very fortunate not to catch a rock or fall off a cliff.

"There were a lot of people who got injured, one was left with a fractured cheekbone and there were a few fractured ankles.”

KIND HEART: Ricky passed Japanese competitor Norihisa Katto along the track and gave him some of his medicine to help him through until the end. CONTRIBUTED

The 60km track took Mr Taylor 12 hours and 25 minutes, which he said in a normal marathon would place closer to last place.

"It was never about winning for me, I just wanted to finish the race and I placed ninth overall with the overall winner finishing five-and-a-half hours before me - the Nepalese are just ridiculous athletes and I have so much respect for them.”

Usually the competitor would have had a good night's sleep and eaten carbohydrate-loaded meals in preparation, but this marathon wasn't like the others.

"Trying to sleep on the side of the mountain in the freezing cold meant I only got four hours sleep,” Mr Taylor said.

"Then you hear an avalanche in the distance, and the ice would crack underneath you - it was so different.

"When the race started it was -14 degrees and the first 7km was just a brisk walk, you couldn't physically run.”

Mr Taylor said the people he met became family and donations to the Braveheart foundation, which is still open, helped solidified his purpose.

Visit https://bit.ly/2G344NT