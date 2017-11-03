Cool idea for fresh soup

The range of cold soups on offer.

BUNDABERG's Austchilli has combined it's fresh local produce to bring some Spanish flair to the region and the rest of Australia with the launch of Muchas Gazpacho.

Australia's largest chilli company and makers of AvoFresh delivered the ultimate summer snack this week and said it was the perfect healthy option for those needing a veggie hit.

Creator Trent De Paoli said Gazpacho (pronounced guh-spah-choh) was a Spanish soup made of raw blended vegetables and served cold.

"Made with whole vegetables (from seed to skin), Muchas Gazpacho isn't filtered like juice, so it's chunky and dense, more like a smoothie than a soup, making it the perfect guilt free on the go snack or no fuss nutritious meal,” he said.

COOL IDEA: Trent De Paoli has launched a new gazpacho option from Austchilli.

"Gazpacho is the perfect summer meal or snack - refreshing and delicious. It's a bonus that it's full of veggies and really good for you.

"There's nothing like gazpacho in Australia and there are plenty of health-conscious people looking for simple, healthy, on the go food.”

Mr De Paoli said the inspiration behind the range came from a trip travelling through Spain several years ago.

He said Muchas Gazpacho was made in Bundaberg using fresh local produce and authentic Spanish recipes.

"The range has four flavours including Clasico (tomato and cucumber), Verde (avocado), Rosa (beetroot) and Naranja (tomato, cucumber with chilli, garlic and basil),” Mr De Paoli said.

"Muchas Gazpacho has three serves of veggies in every bottle, which is more than half the recommended daily vegetable intake.”

The Muchas Gazpacho range is available in 250ml bottles for $4.99.

Muchas Gazpacho is now available throughout Queensland at Woolworths, selected Coles stores and Independent supermarkets.