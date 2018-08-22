Cool, dry conditions push Wilmar growers' CCS higher

PLANE Creek Mill crushed 61,316 tonnes this week.

Factory availability was good, although the crush rate was below budget due to excessive scaling in the evaporators, Wilmar Sugar's Plane Creek region cane supply manager John Tait said.

The average weekly CCS continued to rise with the cool dry conditions, Mr Tait said. CCS for the week was 15.35 - 0.5 units above budget.

The average bin weight remained high at 4.13 tonnes.

Highest CCS for the week was 17.10. This was recorded from a rake of Q183 replant from the Plane Creek productivity district and from a rake of KQ228 plant cane from the Koumala productivity district.

A chemical clean will be carried out on the evaporators during this week's scheduled 12-hour maintenance stop.

Proserpine Mill crushed just over 99,000 tonnes this week - the highest weekly throughput for the season to date.

The run of fine, cool weather has contributed to smooth harvesting and crushing operations, Proserpine region cane supply manager Tony Marino said.

However, the district would benefit from some rainfall in the coming weeks as it would assist with establishing next year's crop, he said.

The average weekly CCS increased by 0.20 of a unit on last week.

The highest CCS sample was 17.58 from a rake of first ratoon Q183 in the Gregory Productivity District.