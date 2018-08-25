Menu
Subscribe
Gympie Music Muster 2018 Drone.
Gympie Music Muster 2018 Drone. Philippe Coquerand
COOL DRONE FOOTAGE: The Muster like you've never seen it

Shelley Strachan
Philippe Coquerand
by and
24th Aug 2018 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
THE party has started at the Muster, and for the first time, we can bring you this cool drone footage of the Gympie Muster 2018. Can you sport your campsite?

