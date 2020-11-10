Menu
Blue skies and chilly mornings for Bundy.
COOL CHANGE: Why you may need to rug up in coming days

Crystal Jones
10th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
BUNDABERG and much of the southeast woke to a chilly morning today and for good reason - overnight temps dropped 4.5 degrees lower than average in the region.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the cool morning was felt along the southeast coast.

The fresh change has come about because of cool, dry, slightly lighter winds.

"Dryer air helps overnight temperatures to be cooler," he said.

The spokesman said the cool, dry burst was all a part of the spring fluctuation.

And there's more to come before things warm back up again.

Below average temperatures are forecast tonight and tomorrow night before heating back up on Friday.

