Cool change to turn down the heat in Bundaberg

Showers are expected in Bundaberg this week as a cool change moves through.

It’s been a warm few days around the Bundaberg region and thankfully a cool change is on the way.

The shift in temperature is expected to reach Bundaberg Monday as it moves its way up the coast along with some showers.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology James Thompson said thunderstorms would roll through the region late Monday with showers moving away from Tuesday afternoon.

“Initially the showers will be relatively isolated,” he said.

“If you get one of those storms there can be between 20 and 50mm of rain, more broadly there could be between 10 and 20mm with the rain band.”

As the cool change moves through, the winds around the region will also pick up.

“The winds will be picking up Monday evening and they’ll be pretty fresh south to south easterly winds,” he said.

“In the township, they’ll be quite fresh 20 to 30km/h but fresher over the waters.



“In the Hervey Bay region they’ll be close to strong winds.”

Mr Thompson said temperatures would reach a maximum of 26 degrees on Tuesday before they gradually creep up to 30 degrees by Saturday.

“It’s very normal for this time of year,” he said.

“Temperatures slowly rise to those low 30s and then sometimes you get that abrupt cooler change move through.

“It’s a typical autumn weather pattern.”

The last few days saw showers across the Wide Bay region with some areas recording around 50mm.

Bundaberg recorded just 1mm on Saturday with the Ned Churchward Weir recording 26mm.

