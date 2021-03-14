Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Showers are expected in Bundaberg this week as a cool change moves through.
Showers are expected in Bundaberg this week as a cool change moves through.
News

Cool change to turn down the heat in Bundaberg

Geordi Offord
14th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It’s been a warm few days around the Bundaberg region and thankfully a cool change is on the way.

The shift in temperature is expected to reach Bundaberg Monday as it moves its way up the coast along with some showers.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology James Thompson said thunderstorms would roll through the region late Monday with showers moving away from Tuesday afternoon.

“Initially the showers will be relatively isolated,” he said.

“If you get one of those storms there can be between 20 and 50mm of rain, more broadly there could be between 10 and 20mm with the rain band.”

As the cool change moves through, the winds around the region will also pick up.

“The winds will be picking up Monday evening and they’ll be pretty fresh south to south easterly winds,” he said.

“In the township, they’ll be quite fresh 20 to 30km/h but fresher over the waters.

“In the Hervey Bay region they’ll be close to strong winds.”

Mr Thompson said temperatures would reach a maximum of 26 degrees on Tuesday before they gradually creep up to 30 degrees by Saturday.

“It’s very normal for this time of year,” he said.

“Temperatures slowly rise to those low 30s and then sometimes you get that abrupt cooler change move through.

“It’s a typical autumn weather pattern.”

The last few days saw showers across the Wide Bay region with some areas recording around 50mm.

Bundaberg recorded just 1mm on Saturday with the Ned Churchward Weir recording 26mm.

More stories

PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the track for Bundy’s biggest race day

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Did we just break the NRL?

    Did we just break the NRL?
    • 14th Mar 2021 2:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Population boom: 86k to flood across Queensland border

        Premium Content Population boom: 86k to flood across Queensland border

        News More than 86,000 Australians are set to leave the southern states over the next 48 months in favour of the Queensland lifestyle.

        Premier’s secret emails revealed for the first time

        Premium Content Premier’s secret emails revealed for the first time

        Politics The contents of the emails exchanged between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Cabinet...

        Aussie artist bringing his new music to Bundaberg

        Premium Content Aussie artist bringing his new music to Bundaberg

        News Find out when Michael Waugh will be stopping in Bundaberg.

        PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the track for Bundy’s biggest race day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the track for Bundy’s biggest race day

        News Were you snapped at the Bundaberg Catholic Schools Race Day?