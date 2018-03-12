Cool change for Bundy, uncertainty over incoming low

COOL CHANGE: The Rum City had a cool change with the mercury sitting 1.5 degrees below average on Monday morning.

DID you find yourself reaching for an extra blanket or the air con remote to turn it off this morning?

Well you weren't alone.

It was a tad cooler across the whole of the Wide Bay with the mercury dropping 1.5 degrees below average in Bundaberg and 4 degrees below average in Gayndah.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcodd said the cool morning change would only last until Friday or Saturday.

"It was only a touch cooler,” she said.

"It was 18.6 degree this morning.”

The days are expected to see a maximum of 29 degrees for the rest of the week.

Ms Westcodd said the Rum City would get a little windier on Wednesday as the high pressure ridge moved towards us.

She said it would be "gusty with scattered showers” throughout the day and advised anyone planning on hitting the water to check the forecast prior to doing so.

"Boaties and anyone near the coast should ensure to check the forecast each day before heading out,” Mr Westcodd said.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast says the low pressure system over the Coral Sea will likely move south south-westwards, resulting in winds strengthening over parts of central and southern Queensland waters late in the day tomorrow.

On Wednesday, uncertainty persists with the intensity and movement of the low over the Coral Sea.

Wednesday's forecast says the low at this stage it would most likely continue to move south southwest, possibly enhancing showers over Fraser Island late in the day and also increasing winds and waves further over parts of Capricornia and southern waters.