COOL CHANGE: Cold front drops temps and showers

COLD FRONT: Satellite and radar composite from 7pm last night shows a line of showers along the cool change. Showers have now moved offshore, with a cool, sunny and slightly breezy day ahead for SEQld. Contributed - BoM

IF YOU want to bust out your winter boots and jackets tonight's the night.

While the Bundaberg region saw the mercury drop to a minimum of 13.7 degrees last night, the cool change isn't over just yet.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said a cold front passed through the state last night, reaching the south east around 7pm.

Ms Wong said the front brought with it some showers with small rainfall totals.

The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 25 degrees today, although, with some wind about, if you're outside in the breeze, Ms Wong said it is going to feel colder.

According to Ms Wong, tonight could see temperatures could get down to 12 degrees in the Bundaberg area, but the region's low temperatures may be short-lived.

Tomorrow Ms Wong said minimum temperatures would be back up to 18 degrees and maximums around 26 degrees.

She said the weather should be nice heading into next week, with potential showers on Tuesday.

BoM's weather records show that this year, the coldest day for Bundaberg was on May 7, when the temperature dropped to 11.6 degrees.

The lowest daily record for Bundy according to BoM is 3.3 degrees in 1960.