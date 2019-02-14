Cooking up a storm for Chinese New Year

TASTE OF CHINA: Former head chef of P&O Resorts Tony Ching is giving cooking demonstrations at Stockland Bundaberg in celebration of Chinese New Year.

STOCKLAND Bundaberg fired up the stove this week with cooking demonstrations in the shopping centre.

The culinary delights caused many to stop and watch chef Tony Ching whip up delicious dishes to make the mouth water.

The former P&O Resorts head chef showed off his skills in the lead-up to Chinese New Year festivities this weekend.

Stockland Bundaberg centre manager Peter Cocking said they were excited to have the chef join them.

"We are thrilled to be taking part in this year's Chinese New Year celebrations,” he said.

A proud sponsor of Bundaberg Regional Council's Chinese New Year celebrations, Stockland Bundaberg has joined in the festivities with a series of Chinese cooking demonstrations from Monday until today.

"These cooking demonstrations have been a fantastic opportunity for customers to sample an array of Chinese dishes and learn the secrets to creating authentic Chinese cuisine at home,” Mr Cocking said.

If you missed out, chef Tony will make another appearance in the centre today at 11am in front of Woolworths.

The Bundaberg Regional Council's Chinese New Year event will begin in the CBD at 3pm on Saturday.

For more information visit www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.