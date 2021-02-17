COOKIE CRAVINGS: Sweet career change for ex-pollie

Former Bundy MP Leanne Donaldson has launched her very own business selling handmade sugar cookies. Picture: Rhylea Millar

A former state politician has ditched question time for cookie time after launching her own business and her baked goods have already satisfied the sugar cravings of many.

Serving the Bundaberg community as the Labor Member from 2015 to 2017, Leanne Donaldson was also sworn in as the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries before later resigning in 2016.

But the former MP's life was turned upside down when she was involved in a serious crash with a cane train in 2018, leaving her with permanent injuries.

"I had a really bad accident which left me unable to work full-time and I have physical limitations as a result so I've been doing lots of rehab but there are things that will never get back to normal again," Ms Donaldson said.

"Rather than sit around feeling sorry for myself I decided to start baking - it takes me longer than the average person to do things but it's something that I really enjoy."

Refusing to allow her experience and the circumstances to get her down the optimistic baker launched her business Cookie Cravings just last week selling homemade sugar cookies.

Since creating her social media business pages the cookie maker has already received orders and inquiries from across the region, as well as the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and South Australia.

"It all started when I began sending care packages to my son who has been in lockdown in Victoria and my friends and family encouraged me to start selling them," Ms Donaldson said.

"The local community has been so supportive already - I baked a pile of cookies for Valentine's Day and sold out which was just phenomenal … I didn't expect that and I'm looking forward to making a lot more cookies for people to enjoy."

Launching her own business Cookie Cravings Leanne Donaldson said she is open to trying unique and custom designs for customers.

Not one to back down from pressure during her time in politics the heat of the kitchen is nothing for Ms Donaldson who finds the process of baking relaxing and stress-free.

"I've always worked in high-stress jobs in an office and I never anticipated I'd be baking cookies, so it's a nice change and I get to work at my own pace and structure it to how I like," she said.

"When I was working I never really had time to bake for fun and most of my career life has not been very creative so it's great to be using the other side of my brain."

Since creating her social media business pages for Valentine’s Day last week, the former Bundy MP said the response has been incredible.

And while working with fondant in the Queensland heat is not easy the former MP has persevered to create a consistent recipe for customers.

Experimenting with different flavours and designs Ms Donaldson said she enjoys getting creative and is willing to give custom orders a whirl.

In addition the small business owner is currently in the process of working on Easter themed designs and plans to sell her cookies at the local markets too.

Cookies start from $2.95. For more information, click here.