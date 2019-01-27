Convincing scam targets Bundaberg's Auswide bankers

Auswide Bank Bundaberg customers have been targeted in an email scam, which the bank's managing director said looked alarmingly convincing.

On Thursday morning Auswide customers received an email asking them to log in to their online banking account.

After clicking on a "log on” link, users were taken to a fake web page prompting them to enter their details.

"That portal then went to nowhere,” managing director Martin Barrett said.

He said the fraudsters responsible for the authentic-looking scam wanted to harvest customers' login details to gain access to their money.

Mr Barrett stressed this was not the first or last time banking customers would be targeted by scammers.

"Across the industry we're seeing more attempts,” he said.

With more fraudulent emails asking Australians to make taxation payments or to login to their internet banking, fraud vigilance has never been more important.

"It's going to continue to get more significant,” Mr Barrett told the NewsMail.

"It's something we're spending more time, money and resources on.”

As the professionalism of fraudsters goes up, so does their reach.

"They're able to jump international barriers now,” Mr Barrett said.

He said the malicious email was shut down by authorities an hour after it was sent.

"We found out about it from a client who called us and asked ... if the email was legit,” Mr Barrett said.

He emphasised no bank would ever send customers an email asking them to log in to their internet banking.

While it was too soon to know if anyone clicked on the fake link, Mr Barrett said he didn't "believe anyone fell for it”.

"It could take a few days to see if there are some isolated customers who have been impacted,” Mr Barrett said.

He said the fake site "looked very good”.