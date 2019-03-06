Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A convicted rapist spat on a Queensland Police officer.
A convicted rapist spat on a Queensland Police officer. File
News

Convicted rapist's cruel taunt to cop after assault

Sherele Moody
by
6th Mar 2019 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED rapist and Hep C carrier spat in the eye and mouth of a police officer then taunted him with, "I hope you catch a disease". 　

The assault happened in December, 2016 when Shannon John Hinchey was in custody at the Bundaberg watchhouse.

While waiting for his transfer to Maryborough Correctional Centre, Hinchey started damaging his cell and covering the CCTV camera with paper.

The police officer came into the cell to clean up the mess, and that is when Hinchey spat in his face. 　

The saliva went into the officer's right eye and mouth as Hinchey revealed he had Hep C.

The 31-year-old Gladstone man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to assaulting a police officer.

In sentencing Hinchey to 10 months in jail, Judge Julie Dick said after the attack the offender cheered and laughed at his victim.

Judge Dick said the officer spent many months worrying that he had contracted the disease.

She said the victim got the all-clear but the assault had a "terrible impact" on him.

"You have an appalling criminal history with drugs, rape, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and serious assaults on your record," Judge Dick told Hinchey, a father-of-one.　

"You cannot help but feel there is a complete lack of respect for authority and the courts."　

Judge Dick said Hinchey was already serving eight years and 10 months for previous violence and drug offences and this charge meant his original parole date would be extended to December of this year.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

Show More
assault buncourt crime gladstone court police rape shannon john hinchey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Ohana Winery adds strawberry port to mix

    premium_icon Ohana Winery adds strawberry port to mix

    Business THEY are Bundaberg's flourishing wine and cider makers but the duo at Ohana Winery have added port to their repertoire.

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    premium_icon Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    Health Debate on who should foot the bill for fluoride

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Blooming brilliant World Cup win for Bundy florist

    premium_icon Blooming brilliant World Cup win for Bundy florist

    News Hassan claims gold with detailed and clear arrangements

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Sun rises on solar in rental market

    premium_icon Sun rises on solar in rental market

    Politics Renewable energy offer for Bundaberg and surrounds

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM