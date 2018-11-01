Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Church
Church Cordell Richardson
Crime

Convicted child porn maker's lie in church application

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
1st Nov 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man convicted of indecent treatment of a child tried to become a volunteer at a local church.

Brett Anthony Jones, 56, applied to be a volunteer at a Rockhampton church in April 2018 but failed to disclose in his application that he was disqualified from obtaining a Blue Card which allows people to work with children.

He was disqualified due to his convictions for indecent treatment of a child and producing child porn in 2015 and possessing child porn in 2016.

Jones was convicted of 39 charges in Mt Isa District Court, including one of indecent treatment of a child, in November 2015 and received a one-year prison term.

He was working as a caravan park grounds keeper in north Queensland when he hid in a shower cubicle, slid his phone under the door, and took photographs of women and child.

In December 2016, Jones was convicted of four child porn possession charges in the Rockhampton District Court and received a nine-month jail term, immediately suspended and 18-month operational period, served concurrently with the 2015 sentence.

Jones pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to a charge of failing to disclose the disqualification .

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Jones attended a group session at the church about volunteering and was given a form to fill out.

"It's a bit of a tick and flick situation," she said.

Ms Ludwick said she experienced a similar application process at her own church.

She said Jones did not read the form thoroughly and didn't realise what he was meant to declare the disqualification.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said the supervisor ticked the box on the form declaring they had explained the relevant section where applicants had to declare if they were legally not allowed to work with children.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said people with such convictions needed strong deterrence from failing to disclose their disqualification.

He ordered Jones to a three-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for a year.

Mr Clarke also ordered Jones be resentenced in the District Court for breaching the past sentences.

Ms Ludwick said Jones had been asked to leave the church after the charges were laid.

blue card child porn church indecent treament of a child tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    premium_icon Dying mum tells kids 'I'm off to join the angels'

    News "MUM will be an angel soon.” These are the words 32-year-old Sally Weller tells daughter, Laylah, 4, as she knows her fight is nearly over.

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    premium_icon How much you'll earn as a Bundy Uber driver

    News Report reveals details of driver payments

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    premium_icon Regional apprentice subsidy announced

    Politics Regional businesses will soon be able to access government subsidies

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    premium_icon Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

    News Bundy numbers fall as police make inroads

    • 1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners