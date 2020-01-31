Controversies continue over cashless card

Members from the Hinkler electorate met today at a community forum, to discuss issues they had experienced from the cashless card trial.

MEMBERS of the Hinkler electorate have met at a community forum, one year after the controversial Cashless Debit Card was rolled out in the region.

More than 30 people attended the forum, which was held at the Business Enterprise Centre, and organised by Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm and opposition spokeswoman for families and social services Linda Burney.

The Future of Employment and Skills Research Centre at the University of Adelaide is currently in the process of gathering independent baseline data in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay trial site which will be used as a comparison for future evaluation.

Without the full impact evaluation data there is no definitive evidence that indicates whether or not the trial has been a success but both sides of the debate continue to provide anecdotal eveidence for and against it’s efficacy.

Youth Services Bundaberg’s regional co-ordinator Viki Hannah was among those at the meeting and said while she appreciated the cashless card was necessary for some recipients, it had proven to be detrimental in a lot of cases and it should be reviewed.

Ms Hannah said it was not working for her clients who are aged between 16 and 21, and require transitional housing and are on the cashless card, as the transfer limit with card issuer Indue means recipients can not access their funds outside of a 28-day period and they were unable to pay rent, as a result.

“There are people that do need this, but they need to sit down with someone and listen to why this model is not working in some cases,” Ms Hannah said.

Single parents, workers, and business owners addressed the room and the overall sentiment was that Mr Pitt was not listening, claims the MP strongly denies.

“I, the various Ministers responsible and the Department of Social Services, have met hundreds of individuals, community groups, emergency service providers, church and welfare groups, over the years (and) to say there has been no consultation and that we refuse to answer questions is just blatantly wrong,” Mr Pitt said.

“The Department has a hotline set up to answer people’s questions (and) we have two CDC shopfronts in the electorate so people can sit with experts and get one-on-one assistance.”

Senator Chisholm said it was crucial that the people in this electorate were heard.

“It’s important to hear the views from people who have been impacted by the Cashless Debit Card,” he said.

“When voting in the senate its really valuable to have met and heard what the experiences are from people who are on the card and those community sector groups who are providing services in the community, especially with the upcoming vote on the changes to the trial.”

Mr Pitt said there would always be people opposed to the cashless debit card, but no one had offered an alternative and suitable solution.

“For years, I have asked if people don’t like the CDC, what other options do they have to address the issues we face. The silence has been deafening,” Mr Pitt said.

“I don’t believe that holding a public forum now will assist any cardholders who can access all these services privately and one-on-one without being intimidated by activists.”

Federal politicians will return to parliament on Tuesday.